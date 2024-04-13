Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 82

AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68

Juventus 31 18 8 5 45 24 62

Bologna 31 16 10 5 45 25 58

-----------------------------------

Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49

Napoli 31 13 9 9 48 38 48

Torino 31 11 11 9 31 29 44

Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 43

Monza 31 11 9 11 34 41 42

Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 38

Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 30

Lecce 31 6 11 14 26 48 29

Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28

Empoli 31 7 7 17 25 47 28

Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 31 6 8 17 38 61 26

Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25

Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

More Stories From World