Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 82
AC Milan 31 21 5 5 60 34 68
Juventus 32 18 9 5 45 24 63
Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59
-----------------------------------
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49
Napoli 32 13 10 9 50 40 49
Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45
Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 43
Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43
Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 38
Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 30
Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28
Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28
Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27
Sassuolo 31 6 7 18 36 59 25
Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 minutes ago
-
19 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide22 minutes ago
-
Hamas and Israel exchange recriminations over stalled Gaza talks32 minutes ago
-
Israel on alert as Iran warns against responding to attack32 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz's French Open build-up suffers blow with Barcelona withdrawal1 hour ago
-
At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide: disaster agency1 hour ago
-
15 dead, two missing after Indonesia landslide1 hour ago
-
Pope warns against 'spiral of violence' after Iran attack2 hours ago
-
China deeply concerned about Iran-Israel situation, calls for restraint2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of 'stronger response' if Israel retaliates to attack2 hours ago
-
Iran warns of stronger response if Israel attacks3 hours ago
-
'Game on' says Mullins after National glory as he targets title3 hours ago