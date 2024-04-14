Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 82
AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69
Juventus 32 18 9 5 45 24 63
Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59
-----------------------------------
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49
Napoli 32 13 10 9 50 40 49
Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45
Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 43
Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43
Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 38
Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 30
Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28
Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28
Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27
Sassuolo 32 6 8 18 39 62 26
Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
afp
