Football: Italian Serie A Table

Published April 14, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 26 4 1 75 15 82

AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69

Juventus 32 18 9 5 45 24 63

Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59

-----------------------------------

Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49

Napoli 32 13 10 9 50 40 49

Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45

Fiorentina 30 12 7 11 42 35 43

Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43

Genoa 31 9 11 11 34 38 38

Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32

Cagliari 31 7 9 15 32 52 30

Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28

Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28

Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27

Sassuolo 32 6 8 18 39 62 26

Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

