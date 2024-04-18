Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 32 26 5 1 77 17 83
AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69
Juventus 32 18 9 5 45 24 63
Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59
-----------------------------------
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 31 15 6 10 57 36 51
-----------------------------------
Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49
Napoli 32 13 10 9 50 40 49
Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45
Fiorentina 31 12 8 11 43 36 44
Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43
Genoa 32 9 12 11 35 39 39
Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32
Cagliari 32 7 10 15 34 54 31
Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28
Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28
Verona 32 6 10 16 30 44 28
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27
Sassuolo 32 6 8 18 39 62 26
Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From World
-
German far-right firebrand in court for using Nazi slogan3 minutes ago
-
Inter seeking Milan derby Serie A title delight3 minutes ago
-
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia43 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says hit Russian airfield in annexed Crimea53 minutes ago
-
China's Wang meets Indonesia's Jokowi, president-elect Prabowo1 hour ago
-
Gauff, Raducanu shine in Stuttgart1 hour ago
-
China's coal-rich Shanxi Province sees coal output fall 18.9 pct in Q11 hour ago
-
China awards medals to Shenzhou-16 astronauts1 hour ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher1 hour ago
-
Cambodia's trade with fellow ASEAN member states up 18.6 pct in Q11 hour ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region --1 hour ago
-
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space1 hour ago