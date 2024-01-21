Football: Scottish Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results from the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday:
Spartans 1 Hearts 2
Airdrieonians 1 St.
Johnstone 0
Ayr Utd 3 Kelty Hearts 0
Bonnyrigg Rose 2 Falkirk 1
Forfar 0 Hibernian 1
Morton 2 Montrose 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Broomhill 0
Kilmarnock 2 Dundee 0
Livingston 2 Raith Rovers 1
Motherwell 3 Alloa 1
Ross County 0 Partick Thistle 3
St. Mirren 1 Queen of the South 0
Dumbarton 1 Rangers 4
