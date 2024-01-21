Open Menu

Football: Scottish Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) results from the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday:

Spartans 1 Hearts 2

Airdrieonians 1 St.

Johnstone 0

Ayr Utd 3 Kelty Hearts 0

Bonnyrigg Rose 2 Falkirk 1

Forfar 0 Hibernian 1

Morton 2 Montrose 0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Broomhill 0

Kilmarnock 2 Dundee 0

Livingston 2 Raith Rovers 1

Motherwell 3 Alloa 1

Ross County 0 Partick Thistle 3

St. Mirren 1 Queen of the South 0

Dumbarton 1 Rangers 4

