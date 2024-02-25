Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 62

Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57

Girona 25 17 5 3 54 32 56

Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 25 14 7 4 45 23 49

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 25 9 12 4 28 25 39

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35

Getafe 26 8 10 9 33 38 34

Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32

Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29

Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29

Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 25

Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24

Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24

Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17

Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14

Almeria 26 0 9 17 25 54 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

