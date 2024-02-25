Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 62
Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57
Girona 25 17 5 3 54 32 56
Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 25 14 7 4 45 23 49
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 25 9 12 4 28 25 39
Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36
Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35
Getafe 26 8 10 9 33 38 34
Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32
Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29
Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29
Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 25
Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24
Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24
Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17
Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14
Almeria 26 0 9 17 25 54 9
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
