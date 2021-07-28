Ford to Open $100Mln Electric Vehicle Battery Research Park in US State of Michigan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A $189-million investment in new battery technology and speedier manufacturing methods will include a $100 million industrial park to accelerate vehicle electrification efforts, Ford said.

"A new collaborative learning lab opening next year, Ford Ion Park represents $100 million of Ford's $185 million investment in developing, testing, and building vehicle battery cells and cell arrays," Ford said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Ion Park facility will provide a home base for research on new battery technology and piloting advanced manufacturing techniques to quickly scale production of new battery designs, the release said.

The facility based in the city of Romulus is part of Ford's overall $30 billion investment in electrification by 2025, the release added.