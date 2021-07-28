UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford To Open $100Mln Electric Vehicle Battery Research Park In US State Of Michigan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Ford to Open $100Mln Electric Vehicle Battery Research Park in US State of Michigan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) A $189-million investment in new battery technology and speedier manufacturing methods will include a $100 million industrial park to accelerate vehicle electrification efforts, Ford said.

"A new collaborative learning lab opening next year, Ford Ion Park represents $100 million of Ford's $185 million investment in developing, testing, and building vehicle battery cells and cell arrays," Ford said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Ion Park facility will provide a home base for research on new battery technology and piloting advanced manufacturing techniques to quickly scale production of new battery designs, the release said.

The facility based in the city of Romulus is part of Ford's overall $30 billion investment in electrification by 2025, the release added.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicle Ford Billion Million

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

3 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

2 hours ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

2 hours ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

2 hours ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.