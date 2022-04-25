Foreign Leaders Congratulate Macron on Reelection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden congratulated on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his reelection and expressed readiness for further cooperation in various areas, including support to Ukraine or the fight against climate change.

Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation � including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Throughout the day, a number of other politicians also congratulated Macron on Twitter.

"My congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic. I look forward to continuing and deepening our cooperation in Europe for climate, progress, and peace," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said that Iceland and France should strengthen bilateral relations.

"Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election. I look forward to our continued, fruitful co-operation on issues such as the climate crisis and gender equality. And to further strengthen the bond between Iceland and France," Jakobsdottir added.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that he was pleased with Macron's reelection.

"Glad to be able to continue working with Emmanuel Macron, colleague and friend who defends our democratic values and our common European project," Bettel wrote.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa noted that "the French people have once again demonstrated their commitment to the European project."

"In these challenging times for our continent and the world, it is essential to count on France to defend multilateralism, security, combat climate change and participate in building a more humane, fairer, greener, and more prosperous Europe," Costa said.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum called Macron's reelection "brilliant".

"His experience in international affairs in general and in the Sahel, in particular, makes him a valuable partner for us in our fight against terrorism," Bazoum wrote.

Macron was also congratulated by Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"The government and people of Somalia congratulate President Macron on his re-election and wish him every success.

France and Somalia have a long history of cooperation and look forward to strengthening it," Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed noted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking forward to deepening the partnership between India and France.

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished Macron success in leadership in Europe.

"Congratulations Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as President. Another great expression of liberal democracy in action in uncertain times. We wish you & France every success, in particular your leadership in Europe and as an important partner to Australia in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison wrote.

The Japanese government congratulates Macron on his reelection, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference.

"We would like to sincerely congratulate President Macron on his reelection," Isozaki noted.

France is an important partner of Japan, Isozaki said, adding that both countries have common basic principles of commitment to democracy and human rights.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram in which he wrote that Macron's decisive victory "is an indication of the trust of the people and appreciation of his tireless work aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the prosperity of France."

The Kazakh leader reiterated his readiness to make joint efforts with a view to giving fresh impetus to the Kazakh-French strategic partnership and invited Macron to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. Tokayev also wished his French counterpart inexhaustible energy and successful presidency, and the French people happiness and prosperity.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent Macron a cable of congratulations on his reelection, wishing him success and "the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity."

"In his message, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also praised the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, expressing hope to further strengthen and develop them in all fields," the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the monarch as saying.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to Macron, the SPA said.