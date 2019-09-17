UrduPoint.com
Foreign Ministers' Meeting Not Planned Before Next Normandy Four Summit - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) There are no plans to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four before the next summit of the Normandy Four leaders, but this meeting can take place if it is necessary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"The meeting of the foreign ministers has not been planned before the summit, but if the leaders decide that someone should prepare and coordinate a relevant document in order to avoid 16 hours of sitting like it was last time and doing this by themselves, this meeting may perhaps take place. This can be done at the level of advisers or ministers," Prystaiko said aired by ICTV broadcaster.

The Normandy format talks, involving Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, were established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders confirmed the intention to hold a Normandy Four summit on Ukrainian reconciliation in the coming weeks in Paris.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Friday that the summit may be held in October.

