Foreign Ministers of UK, Australia Sign Cybertechnology Partnership Agreement - London

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, concluded Thursday an agreement on bilateral cyber-partnership to ensure that "liberal democracies" shape the technology environment, the press office of the British government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, concluded Thursday an agreement on bilateral cyber-partnership to ensure that "liberal democracies" shape the technology environment, the press office of the British government said.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has agreed a new Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership with Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne, to strengthen global technology supply chains, ensure the UK's positive technology vision and tackle malign actors who disrupt cyber-space," the UK governmental website said.

The agreement is designed to strengthen resilience against ransomware and toughen punishment for cybercriminals, as well as to ensure that technology reflects the democratic values shared by both sides.

It also entails building up a network that will prevent cyberattacks and detect offenders violating the acts.

"Today, the UK and Australia have agreed a new cyber and technology partnership to ensure that liberal democracies shape the technology rules of tomorrow," Truss said, as quoted by the governmental statement.

Payne, for her part, said that cooperation in critical technologies and cybersecurity is a crucial part of the British-Australian partnership.

