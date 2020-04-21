Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Keib Dies Aged 70 - Reports

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib, who served nearly a year from 2011 to 2012, has died on Tuesday at the age of 70 as a result of a heart attack, local media reported

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib, who served nearly a year from 2011 to 2012, has died on Tuesday at the age of 70 as a result of a heart attack, local media reported.

El-Keib was the country's first prime minister of the transitional government, which began work after the Libyan civil war triggered by the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

As of now, the country is torn between the two main centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the Government of National Accord in the country's west.