UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Keib Dies Aged 70 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Keib Dies Aged 70 - Reports

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib, who served nearly a year from 2011 to 2012, has died on Tuesday at the age of 70 as a result of a heart attack, local media reported

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib, who served nearly a year from 2011 to 2012, has died on Tuesday at the age of 70 as a result of a heart attack, local media reported.

El-Keib was the country's first prime minister of the transitional government, which began work after the Libyan civil war triggered by the ouster and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

As of now, the country is torn between the two main centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the Government of National Accord in the country's west.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Army Parliament Died Media From Government

Recent Stories

China's Shaanxi Province Reports 28 New COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Approaches 14,0 ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Negative Assessments Over WT ..

4 minutes ago

Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia to Remain Closed Duri ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Defence official, French Armed Forces Minister ..

11 minutes ago

‘I had killed Wasim Akram if he would have asked ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.