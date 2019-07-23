UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former NASA Flight Director Chris Kraft Dies At 95

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:52 PM

Former NASA flight director Chris Kraft dies at 95

NASA's first flight director Chris Kraft, who played a critical role in the American space race, has died just days after 50th anniversary celebrations for the first Moon landing, the agency said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :NASA's first flight director Chris Kraft, who played a critical role in the American space race, has died just days after 50th anniversary celebrations for the first Moon landing, the agency said.

The 95-year-old joined NASA in 1958 and developed the planning and control processes needed for crewed space missions, creating the agency's Mission Control operations that were used to manage the first US manned spaceflight and the Apollo missions to the Moon.

"America has truly lost a national treasure today with the passing of one of NASA's earliest pioneers," said agency chief Jim Bridenstine in a statement announcing Kraft's death on Monday.

"Chris was one of the core team members that helped our nation put humans in space and on the Moon, and his legacy is immeasurable." Space enthusiasts around the world commemorated the 1969 Moon landing on Saturday.

In Houston, where the Apollo missions were conducted, thousands of space enthusiasts descended upon the NASA Johnson Space Center for a countdown to the anniversary, and watched a giant screen that replayed the iconic moments before fireworks lit up the sky.

Events marking the anniversary have revived public enthusiasm for crewed space flight, as NASA charts new missions to the Moon and on to Mars.

Related Topics

World Died Houston Race

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

14 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

21 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

28 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

44 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

54 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.