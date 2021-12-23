UrduPoint.com

Founder Of Russia's Pioneer Telecom Operator Dmitry Zimin Dies At 88

Founder of Russia's Pioneer Telecom Operator Dmitry Zimin Dies at 88

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Dmitry Zimin, the founder of Russian telecommunications company VimpelCom, which created the Beeline brand, died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

"My father was a great lover of life and lived a great life. Thank him for everything, for what he created, for what he was. It happened today not at homeland, in Switzerland.

He left in full consciousness, peacefully, a little sad about us and life, but still relieved - he had been seriously ill for the last months," his son Boris Zimin wrote on Facebook.

Founded in 1992, VimpelCom became the pioneer of the Russian mobile industry. It offers fixed and mobile telephone services, broadband, voicemail, international roaming, and wireless internet, among other services.

