UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four In 10 Florida Voters In US Election Say Better Now Than In 2016 - Voter Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

Four in 10 Florida Voters in US Election Say Better Now Than in 2016 - Voter Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Four in 10 Florida voters at Tuesday's US presidential election said they were better off than four years ago although five in 10 said the Trump administration had handled the coronavirus pandemic badly, according to the Edison Research Voter Poll.

"Four out of 10 Florida voters say they are better off today than four years ago vs two of 10 who say they are worse off," Edison Research Voter Poll said, revealing its exit polls of voters in the state.

Florida is one of the bigger prizes in the election, with its 29 electoral college votes from the minimum of 270 that a candidate needs to win to become president.

The polling service said five of 10 Florida voters see the national response to coronavirus pandemic going ''somewhat or very badly''.

Five of 10 voters also said it is more important to contain the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy, Edison Research Voter Poll said.

Republican President Donald Trump is seeking a second term of four years in the election while his Democrat challenger Joe Biden hopes to unseat him to become the 46th president of the United States.

Related Topics

Election Trump Florida United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

3 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

5 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

5 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.