Four in 10 Florida Voters in US Election Say Better Now Than in 2016 - Voter Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Four in 10 Florida voters at Tuesday's US presidential election said they were better off than four years ago although five in 10 said the Trump administration had handled the coronavirus pandemic badly, according to the Edison Research Voter Poll.

"Four out of 10 Florida voters say they are better off today than four years ago vs two of 10 who say they are worse off," Edison Research Voter Poll said, revealing its exit polls of voters in the state.

Florida is one of the bigger prizes in the election, with its 29 electoral college votes from the minimum of 270 that a candidate needs to win to become president.

The polling service said five of 10 Florida voters see the national response to coronavirus pandemic going ''somewhat or very badly''.

Five of 10 voters also said it is more important to contain the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy, Edison Research Voter Poll said.

Republican President Donald Trump is seeking a second term of four years in the election while his Democrat challenger Joe Biden hopes to unseat him to become the 46th president of the United States.