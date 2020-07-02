Four Injured in Shooting in Oakland, California - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Four people were wounded in a shooting on a freeway in Oakland in the US state of California, the local police said on Twitter.

"The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave.

At this time 4 victims have been reported injured," the police said.

"Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes," according to the statement.

The reasons for the shooting have not been named yet.