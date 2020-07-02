UrduPoint.com
Four Injured In Shooting In Oakland, California - Police

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Four people were wounded in a shooting on a freeway in Oakland in the US state of California, the local police said on Twitter.

"The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave.

At this time 4 victims have been reported injured," the police said.

"Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes," according to the statement.

The reasons for the shooting have not been named yet.

More Stories From World

