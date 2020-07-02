Four Injured In Shooting In Oakland, California - Police
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Four people were wounded in a shooting on a freeway in Oakland in the US state of California, the local police said on Twitter.
"The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave.
At this time 4 victims have been reported injured," the police said.
"Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes," according to the statement.
The reasons for the shooting have not been named yet.