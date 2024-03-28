Four Killed In German Motorway Bus Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Four people were killed and around 35 injured when a bus overturned on a German motorway near Leipzig on Wednesday, police said.
The bus came off the A9 motorway in the morning between Wiedemar and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz junction.
Police had earlier announced the death of five people in the accident, but revised the toll in the evening.
One person initially reported dead is in a critical condition, police said in a press statement Wednesday evening.
They said 29 passengers were slightly injured and six were in serious condition.
German operator Flixbus said the bus was en route from Berlin to Zurich with 52 passengers and two drivers.
"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known," Flixbus said in a statement.
"We are of course working closely with the local authorities and the emergency services on site and will do everything in our power to clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely," it said.
The two drivers both survived, Flixbus added.
Photos showed the bus on its side, having ploughed into trees on the side of the road.
Emergency services attended to the injured at the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions, German authorities said.
There were no indications that other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the police.
German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said he was "shocked" by the accident.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and, of course, with all those affected, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," he told Welt tv.
Another Flixbus vehicle crashed on the same stretch of motorway in May 2019.
In that accident involving a bus travelling from Berlin to Munich, one person was killed and more than 60 injured, seven of them seriously.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From World
-
French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women16 minutes ago
-
Gabon's post-coup reform efforts under fire36 minutes ago
-
Meet China's first corgi police dog1 hour ago
-
Singapore sees sharp decrease in PE investment last year1 hour ago
-
China's role model selection for Q1 2024 kicks off1 hour ago
-
Australians tighten belt as higher grocery prices bite: survey1 hour ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Thursday1 hour ago
-
China to improve management of midwife service2 hours ago
-
China to lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine2 hours ago
-
Seoul bus drivers' strike ends with wage agreement2 hours ago
-
Revolt at Ecuador jail where powerful gang leader escaped2 hours ago
-
US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over Rafah2 hours ago