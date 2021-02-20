UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four People Detained On 4th Day Of Riots In Catalonia Sparked By Rapper's Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:20 AM

Four People Detained on 4th Day of Riots in Catalonia Sparked by Rapper's Imprisonment

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Four people have been detained during the fourth day of riots in Spain caused by the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, Catalan law enforcement bodies said.

Two people were detained on late Friday in Barcelona and two more in Girona, Mossos de Escuadra wrote on Twitter. In these two cities, the protesters overturned trash cans, built barricades, set them on fire, broke shop windows, looted shops as well as threw various objects at law enforcement officers, while the latter resorted to batons.

The unrest has also left at least six people injured, according to the Catalan emergency services.

The Catalan singer was sentenced in 2018 to nine months in prison for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy on Twitter and through the lyrics of his songs. Hasel was supposed to voluntarily come to prison last Friday but he refused to do so. On Tuesday, the rapper was arrested.

The rapper's jailing caused a public outcry and debates about the freedom of speech. Hundreds of artists, including Javier Bardem and Pedro Almodovar, signed a petition against the imprisonment.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Riots Twitter Barcelona Spain Javier Bardem 2018

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

6 hours ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

6 hours ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

6 hours ago

Biden Planning Visit to Texas to Oversee Recovery ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.