Four Wounded In Sydney Church Stabbing, Man Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Four people are being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after a stabbing at a live-streamed church service in Sydney on Monday, the latest knife attack to rock the city.
Australian police said they had arrested one man, after a member of the congregation at an Assyrian church rushed at the dais and slashed at the bishop, causing pandemonium.
Amid the panic and screams, several churchgoers rushed to safety while others tried to subdue the attacker.
The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, including lacerations.
"The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by New South Wales Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital," police added.
"A male was arrested and remains in police custody."
The incident came two days after a man with a knife killed six at a shopping mall in the east of Sydney.
AFP verified video of Monday's attack as being taken at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley.
The neighbourhood is a hub for Sydney's small Christian Assyrian community, many of whom fled persecution and war in Iraq and Syria.
There were tense scenes outside the church after the attack, with hundreds of members of the local community trying to make their way past a phalanx of riot police to reach the suspect.
- Projectiles -
An AFP journalist at the scene saw projectiles being hurled, before police with riot shields and armour pushed the protesters away from the church.
"He has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location," police said.
They urged the public to avoid the area amid "a large police response."
The Christ the Good Shepherd Church holds a bible session every Monday evening.
Police said they began to receive emergency calls from the scene "about 7.10 pm".
Australians are still reeling from Saturday's stabbing, which was carried out by a 40-year-old man with a history of mental illness.
In that attack, videos shared on social media showed unshaven itinerant Joel Cauchi pursuing mostly female victims as he rampaged through the vast, crowded Westfield shopping complex in Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.
A black ribbon was projected onto the Sydney Opera House on Monday as a mark of respect for the victims.
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From World
-
Canton Fair commences in Guangzhou, China4 minutes ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike24 minutes ago
-
US retail sales up more than expected in March34 minutes ago
-
Islands, sport and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia44 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks kills six in east Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested2 hours ago
-
Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile2 hours ago
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli troops who had crossed border2 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials3 hours ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike3 hours ago
-
Beijing half marathon probes 'embarrassing' win by Chinese runner3 hours ago