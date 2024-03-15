Fourth National Campaign For Charitable Work To Launch On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The fourth National Campaign for Charitable Work, approved by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, will be launched on Friday at 10:30 PM through the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work.
The campaign is an extension of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' generous support of charitable work, aiming to maximize its impact throughout the holy month of Ramadan and seeking Allah's pleasure.
Chief Executive Officer of Ehsan Eng. Ibrahim Alhusaini, highlighted the campaign's coincidence with Ramadan, the month of goodness and charity, where the rewards from Allah are multiplied, and acts of social solidarity are emphasized.
He highlighted the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in ensuring that Ehsan fulfils its charitable role in the Kingdom in the most effective way. Eng. Al-Husseini said the National Campaign for Charitable Work provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute and donate.
The campaign operates under a governance framework that enables the community to donate through official and trustworthy channels for the various charitable and developmental programs and services provided by the Ehsan platform throughout the year, Alhusaini explained.
Eng. Al-Husseini also shed light on the opportunities to donate to the Ehsan Endowment Fund, which aims to create sustainable endowment options for benefactors by investing donated amounts and utilizing the generated proceeds for charitable causes across the Kingdom.
He explained that the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work had many active participations between individuals, business people, the private sector, and the governmental and non-profit sectors through generous donations and community contributions, which have positively impacted the lives of the beneficiaries.
He also pointed out that the campaign's launch aims to promote a culture of donation and community solidarity, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to maximize the impact of charitable and development work.
Eng. Al-Husseini also said that the launch of the National Charitable Work Campaign's fourth edition will be broadcast live on the Al-Ekhbariya tv channel. He added that the "Ehsan" platform continues to receive donations from benefactors, including individuals, companies, banks, and donors, during the holy month of Ramadan through the application and website (Ehsan. sa) and via the unified number 8001247000.
Supported by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Ehsan platform enjoys constant support from the Kingdom's leadership. The platform is supervised by a committee consisting of 13 government entities and a Sharia committee that ensures that the platform's work complies with the provisions of the Sharia law.
Donations to the platform have reached more than SAR5 billion so far, benefiting more than 4.8 million people from various charitable and development fields.
