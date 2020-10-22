UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Extends Covid Curfew To Cover 46 Million People

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:50 PM

France extends Covid curfew to cover 46 million people

France on Thursday extended the anti-Covid curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :France on Thursday extended the anti-Covid curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced to stay indoors at night.

The measures will take effect from midnight on Friday (2200 GMT), Prime Minister Jean Castex said, adding: "The coming weeks will be hard and our hospitals will be sorely tested." Paris and eight other French cities were placed under curfew last weekend in response to daily new infections reaching record levels.

The measure, which has been broadly respected, has forced bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues that had already suffered huge losses during a two-month lockdown to close early.

But with the number of infections rising close to one million people (957,421 on Wednesday), "the health situation of our country continues to deteriorate," Castex said.

The 9:00 pm-6:00 am curfew will be extended to a further 38 departments for six weeks, taking the numbers affected to around two-thirds of the population.

Castex warned that "If we do not succeed collectively in halting the epidemic, we will be faced with a dramatic situation and will have to envisage much tougher measures." He refused to be drawn on whether that could mean the country being placed under lockdown again in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

After a first wave in the spring which left over 30,000 dead, France, like several European countries, is grappling with a second bout of coronavirus infections.

The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants has increased by 40 percent in a week to 251 per 100,000, Castex said.

Over 34,000 people have died in total and the number of patients in intensive care is at its highest level since May.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Christmas Holidays France Died Paris May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defence Peace Council holds "Pak Fauj Zindabad" ra ..

28 seconds ago

Govt to construct double highways to minimize acci ..

30 seconds ago

Stock markets flat as virus cases spike

32 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister declares virus curfew in Athe ..

34 seconds ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico strikes deal with US to settle water debt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.