Open Menu

France Mounts 'major Operation' To Open Route To New Caledonia's Restive Capital

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

France mounts 'major operation' to open route to New Caledonia's restive capital

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) French forces launched a "major operation" on Sunday to regain control of a key road linking New Caledonia's capital Noumea to the main international airport, after a sixth night of violent unrest.

Officials said more than 600 heavily armed gendarmes were deployed to secure Route Territoriale 1, the main north-south artery connecting the restive capital with the rest of the island and the outside world.

The Pacific archipelago has been convulsed by violent unrest since Monday. Local authorities say six people have been killed -- including two gendarmes -- and hundreds have been injured.

The violence has been fuelled by economic malaise, ethnic tensions and long-standing opposition to French rule.

Around 230 people have been detained, authorities said.

A nighttime curfew, state of emergency, ban on TikTok and arrival of hundreds of troops from mainland France failed to prevent more unrest overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Unidentified groups set two fires and raided a petrol station, according to the office of New Caledonia's high commissioner.

But authorities insisted the situation is improving. "The night has been calmer," the commissioner's office said.

Local media reported a public library was among the buildings burned.

The mayor's office told AFP there was "no way of confirming for the moment" as the "neighbourhood remains inaccessible".

Related Topics

Injured Petrol World France Road Noumea Sunday Media From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

17 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

17 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

17 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

17 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

17 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

17 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

17 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

17 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

17 hours ago

More Stories From World