France Mounts 'major Operation' To Open Route To New Caledonia's Restive Capital
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) French forces launched a "major operation" on Sunday to regain control of a key road linking New Caledonia's capital Noumea to the main international airport, after a sixth night of violent unrest.
Officials said more than 600 heavily armed gendarmes were deployed to secure Route Territoriale 1, the main north-south artery connecting the restive capital with the rest of the island and the outside world.
The Pacific archipelago has been convulsed by violent unrest since Monday. Local authorities say six people have been killed -- including two gendarmes -- and hundreds have been injured.
The violence has been fuelled by economic malaise, ethnic tensions and long-standing opposition to French rule.
Around 230 people have been detained, authorities said.
A nighttime curfew, state of emergency, ban on TikTok and arrival of hundreds of troops from mainland France failed to prevent more unrest overnight Saturday to Sunday.
Unidentified groups set two fires and raided a petrol station, according to the office of New Caledonia's high commissioner.
But authorities insisted the situation is improving. "The night has been calmer," the commissioner's office said.
Local media reported a public library was among the buildings burned.
The mayor's office told AFP there was "no way of confirming for the moment" as the "neighbourhood remains inaccessible".
