France Officially on Path to Militarize Social Networks - Russian Foreign Ministry

Paris officially is on the path to militarize social networks, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, when commenting on France's doctrine on information security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Paris officially is on the path to militarize social networks, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, when commenting on France's doctrine on information security.

Earlier in October, the French Defense Ministry announced that it decided to give the country's military a doctrine of information warfare for influence.

"France, in fact, has officially taken a course towards militarizing social networks, towards transforming the auxiliary tools of 'classical' military propaganda into an independent type of weapons," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, adding that Moscow wonders how digital giants, the OSCE and Reporters Without Borders will react to it.