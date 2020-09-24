France opens probe into BNP Paribas over Sudan crimes

French prosecutors have opened a probe into banking group BNP Paribas for complicity in crimes against humanity, genocide and torture in Sudan, sources said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):French prosecutors have opened a probe into banking group BNP Paribas for complicity in crimes against humanity, genocide and torture in Sudan, sources said Thursday.

The International Federation for Human Rights, which had filed a complaint against the French bank, announced on Twitter that an investigation had been opened. A judicial source confirmed to AFP that a probe had been launched.