France Opens Probe Into BNP Paribas Over Sudan Crimes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:47 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):French prosecutors have opened a probe into banking group BNP Paribas for complicity in crimes against humanity, genocide and torture in Sudan, sources said Thursday.

The International Federation for Human Rights, which had filed a complaint against the French bank, announced on Twitter that an investigation had been opened. A judicial source confirmed to AFP that a probe had been launched.

