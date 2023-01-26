UrduPoint.com

France To 'Respond' To Kiev's Request To Supply Air Defense Systems - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 11:47 PM

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

France will respond to Ukraine's request for the supply of air defense systems, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) France will respond to Ukraine's request for the supply of air defense systems, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with CNN that air defense systems were Ukraine's number one priority.

"Today, the main need of Ukraine in terms of military equipment is air defense systems. This was again reminded yesterday by the Ukrainian defense minister. And I can tell you that we will respond to this request," Colonna said at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, held in the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out any options in terms of further arms supplies to Ukraine, including sending Leclerc tanks.

On Wednesday, the United States announced it would send 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev, which would constitute a Ukrainian tank battalion. The announcement came hours after Germany committed to providing 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after being repeatedly pushed to do so by its EU and NATO allies.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Kiev United States Tank April Sunday

Recent Stories

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon ..

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

10 minutes ago
 Boeing Pleads Not Guilty in US Court to Criminal L ..

Boeing Pleads Not Guilty in US Court to Criminal Liability for 737 MAX Crashes - ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Customs marks International Customs Day

Pakistan Customs marks International Customs Day

10 minutes ago
 AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven li ..

AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven listed banks for 2022

27 minutes ago
 Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for ..

Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for State Seeking to Join EU - Bu ..

27 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French For ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.