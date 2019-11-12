UrduPoint.com
France's EDF Suspends Nuclear Reactors In Adeche Department After Earthquake - Company

France's EDF Suspends Nuclear Reactors in Adeche Department After Earthquake - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The French energy giant Electricity of France (EDF) temporarily suspended the operation of the Cruas-Meysse nuclear power plant's three reactors in the Ardeche department after an earthquake in southeastern France, the company said in a statement.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred near the city of Montelimar in the southeast of the country at 11.52 a.m. local time (10:52 GMT) on Monday. According to French media, tremors lasted about ten seconds and were felt in several other cities, including in Lyon, Montpellier and Avignon.

The EDF noted that nuclear power plants in Bugey, Saint-Alban and Tricastin continued to operate.

"Initial inspections at Cruas-Meysse NPP have not highlighted any apparent damage. However, vibration was recorded requiring additional preventive testing. Erring on the side of caution, EDF has decided to suspend operation of Cruas-Meysse units 2, 3 and 4 on a temporary basis in order to perform these tests." the statement read.

The company also noted that the shutdown of the reactors began at 6.00 p.m. (17:00 GMT). The first reactor was halted for scheduled maintenance before the earthquake.

