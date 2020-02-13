French Safran aerospace company could take part in the Russia-China project to manufacture CR929 passenger plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday after meeting with Safran's CEO Philippe Petitcolin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) French Safran aerospace company could take part in the Russia-China project to manufacture CR929 passenger plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday after meeting with Safran's CEO Philippe Petitcolin.

"Today, we have discussed a number of prospective aspects regarding possible participation of Safran company in the selection of suppliers and manufacturers of units, and components for the CR929 project. We are currently beginning the campaign to select projects' participants, and Safran company has a rich experience in airplane units, we consider our partners and colleagues as a serious claimant for participation in this project," Manturov said.

Moscow and Beijing plan to finish the CR929 project by 2025-2027. The passenger plane is supposed to have a passenger capacity of 250-300 people and compete with the planes from two major passenger plane manufacturers, US Boeing and EU Airbus. The project's costs are estimated within the range of $13-20 billion. Russia's share of the funding is approximately $9.4 billion.