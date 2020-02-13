UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Safran May Join Russia-China Passenger Plane Project - Manturov

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:28 PM

France's Safran May Join Russia-China Passenger Plane Project - Manturov

French Safran aerospace company could take part in the Russia-China project to manufacture CR929 passenger plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday after meeting with Safran's CEO Philippe Petitcolin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) French Safran aerospace company could take part in the Russia-China project to manufacture CR929 passenger plane, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday after meeting with Safran's CEO Philippe Petitcolin.

"Today, we have discussed a number of prospective aspects regarding possible participation of Safran company in the selection of suppliers and manufacturers of units, and components for the CR929 project. We are currently beginning the campaign to select projects' participants, and Safran company has a rich experience in airplane units, we consider our partners and colleagues as a serious claimant for participation in this project," Manturov said.

Moscow and Beijing plan to finish the CR929 project by 2025-2027. The passenger plane is supposed to have a passenger capacity of 250-300 people and compete with the planes from two major passenger plane manufacturers, US Boeing and EU Airbus. The project's costs are estimated within the range of $13-20 billion. Russia's share of the funding is approximately $9.4 billion.

Related Topics

Russia Company Beijing From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

13 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

58 minutes ago

Foundation stone of MCC center laid at Obauro hosp ..

30 seconds ago

Roscosmoc Expects to Sign Deal With NASA on Additi ..

33 seconds ago

Venezuela Files Complaint With Hague Tribunal Over ..

35 seconds ago

IMF Has No Approval Date for Agreement With Ukrain ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.