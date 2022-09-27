UrduPoint.com

French Investigators To Start Probe Of Crimes In Ukraine's Izium On Wednesday - Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

French Investigators to Start Probe of Crimes in Ukraine's Izium on Wednesday - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A group of French investigators will be stationed in the Ukrainian city of Izium to probe reports of mass burials starting September 28, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the UN Security Council on September 22 that France will send a support mission to assist the investigators on the ground in Izium.

"Investigators of the French gendarmerie have just arrived in Ukraine. Minister Colonna presented them before the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin. They will be deployed in Izium starting tomorrow," the ministry said on Twitter.

The head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev told Sputnik on September 22 that Kiev is trying to fabricate the events that took place in Izium.

Ukrainian authorities are faking reports of the situation in the city for Western media for the sake of new arms supplies, just like they did about another Ukrainian town, Bucha, earlier this year, Ganchev said.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly testifying to the "crimes" of the Russian military in the city of Bucha near Kiev were yet another provocation. During the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Twitter France Kharkiv Kiev April September Media All From

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

2 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

3 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

4 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

4 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.