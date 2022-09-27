PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A group of French investigators will be stationed in the Ukrainian city of Izium to probe reports of mass burials starting September 28, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the UN Security Council on September 22 that France will send a support mission to assist the investigators on the ground in Izium.

"Investigators of the French gendarmerie have just arrived in Ukraine. Minister Colonna presented them before the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin. They will be deployed in Izium starting tomorrow," the ministry said on Twitter.

The head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev told Sputnik on September 22 that Kiev is trying to fabricate the events that took place in Izium.

Ukrainian authorities are faking reports of the situation in the city for Western media for the sake of new arms supplies, just like they did about another Ukrainian town, Bucha, earlier this year, Ganchev said.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly testifying to the "crimes" of the Russian military in the city of Bucha near Kiev were yet another provocation. During the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, the ministry stressed.