Open Menu

French Journalist Detained In Ethiopia Freed: Employer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM

French journalist detained in Ethiopia freed: employer

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A French journalist arrested last week in Ethiopia on suspicion of conspiring to create chaos was released on Thursday, his employer, the specialist publication Africa Intelligence, said.

Antoine Galindo was "freed after a week in prison and was able to leave Addis Ababa to return to Paris," Paul Deutschmann, an editor-in-chief at the publication, told AFP.

Galindo, who heads the publication's East Africa section, had travelled to Ethiopia to cover the African Union summit earlier this month and was arrested on February 22.

Authorities accused the 36-year-old reporter of conspiring "to create chaos" in the country.

"I'm well and I'm in good health," he told AFP before leaving Addis Ababa.

"I've been treated well," he added, despite what he described as difficult conditions in detention.

Deutschmann said Galindo's release was a "real relief" to the entire staff of Africa Intelligence, who were eager to be reunited with him.

Galindo was arrested at a hotel in Addis Ababa while meeting an official from the opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) party.

He was brought before a judge on Saturday, who ordered his detention be extended until March 1.

Media watchdogs urged the government to release Galindo, with the Committee to Protect Journalists saying Monday that his "unjust arrest highlights the atrocious environment for the press in general in Ethiopia".

Ethiopia has expelled several foreign journalists since the end of 2020.

But prior to Galindo's detention, authorities had not arrested a foreign journalist in more than three years.

In July 2020, a Kenyan journalist was detained for more than a month in Addis Ababa, despite an Ethiopian court ordering his release on bail.

Related Topics

Africa Hotel Addis Ababa Paris Ethiopia February March July 2020 Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

11 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

12 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

12 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

12 hours ago
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

12 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

12 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

12 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

12 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World