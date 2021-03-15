UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President, Spanish Prime Minister To Meet In France's Montauban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

French President, Spanish Prime Minister to Meet in France's Montauban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the southern French commune of Montauban on Monday at a bilateral summit to address a set of political issues.

The 26th French-Spanish summit is to be held four years after the previous one, which took place in the southern Spanish city of Malaga, with then-French President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Symbolically, France's Montauban is known to be as a place of burial of Manuel Azana, a prominent figure of Spanish republicanism.

The politicians will discuss several bilateral issues, including the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration, and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as border closures and economic revival. Besides, the summit is expected to include the signing of a number of bilateral agreements, including an accord on dual citizenship.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Malaga Border Citizenship Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

8 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

11 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

11 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

13 hours ago

â€˜A Changing Worldâ€™: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.