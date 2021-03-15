(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the southern French commune of Montauban on Monday at a bilateral summit to address a set of political issues.

The 26th French-Spanish summit is to be held four years after the previous one, which took place in the southern Spanish city of Malaga, with then-French President Francois Hollande and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Symbolically, France's Montauban is known to be as a place of burial of Manuel Azana, a prominent figure of Spanish republicanism.

The politicians will discuss several bilateral issues, including the fight against terrorism, illegal immigration, and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as border closures and economic revival. Besides, the summit is expected to include the signing of a number of bilateral agreements, including an accord on dual citizenship.