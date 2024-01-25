Fuming French Farmers Pile Pressure On Paris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) France's government scrambled on Thursday to come up with answers to farmers blocking motorways and demonstrating at public buildings across the country, after a fuel tax rise detonated long-standing resentments.
It is a first crisis for recently-installed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who summoned his economy, environment and agriculture chiefs for a meeting to decide on aid measures and fend off a possible blockade of the capital.
With Paris under pressure to defuse tensions just months ahead of key European Parliament polls, government sources told AFP that initial responses to rural unions' demands could be announced Thursday or Friday.
Farmers were out in force on many motorways, city ring roads and traffic roundabouts nationwide following the death Tuesday of a farmer and her daughter at a roadblock.
"We're caught in a pincer effect between rising costs and falling prices for our produce," said Dominique Kretz, a wheat, corn and beetroot farmer among several hundred blocking the M35 motorway near eastern city Strasbourg.
Some routes were blocked around the southern city Avignon and towards the Mediterranean port Marseille, according to traffic information website Bison Fute.
And in western city Bordeaux, around 15 tractors launched a go-slow in both directions around the ring road.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From World
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August56 seconds ago
-
French court to rule on controversial immigration bill1 minute ago
-
Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires1 minute ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP 'attacked' in street : Yonhap1 minute ago
-
Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test1 minute ago
-
Finland heads to the polls amid soured Russian relations11 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka cabinet grants approval to sign FTA with Thailand1 hour ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20231 hour ago
-
Tom Holland's 'Avengers' bonus sent to... actor Tom Hollander1 hour ago
-
Aww, cute: new London show explores the world of the adorable1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says downed 11 of 14 Russian drones fired overnight2 hours ago
-
Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern2 hours ago