G20 Leaders Ask Int'l Labour Organization To Monitor Impact Of COVID-19 On Employment

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

G20 Leaders Ask Int'l Labour Organization to Monitor Impact of COVID-19 on Employment

The leaders of G20 major economies appealed in a statement on Thursday to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The leaders of G20 major economies appealed in a statement on Thursday to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment.

"We also ask the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to monitor the pandemic's impact on employment," the joint statement read.

As part of measures to ensure the free flow of goods, including essential ones like medical supplies and critical food items, the G20 states said they would strive to keep markets open.

"We commit to continue working together to facilitate international trade and coordinate responses in ways that avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade. Emergency measures aimed at protecting health will be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary. We task our Trade Ministers to assess the impact of the pandemic on trade," the statement read.

