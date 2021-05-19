Gabon May Approve Other Russian-Made Vaccines After Sputnik V - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Gabon may approve other Russian-made vaccines after giving green light to Sputnik V, Gabonese Ambassador to Russia Johanna Rose Mamiaka told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa international conference.

In February, Gabon registered Sputnik V under a fast-track procedure, thus becoming the 29th country in the world and the 4th nation in Africa to register the vaccine. So far the Russian vaccine has been registered in over 60 countries worldwide.

"We asked for the first formula, for the first one [Sputnik V], and we are working on this one. Maybe after we will see [other vaccines] because I know that there is also formula with one [shot] vaccine [Sputnik Light]. Maybe after we will discuss with Russian authorities to get this one.

But actually, we are working for the first vaccine with two shots," Mamiaka explained in reference to Sputnik V.

To the question of how many doses the country ordered, Mamiaka answered that Gabon has ordered 2 million doses for it population.

Her Excellency Mamiaka added that Gabon is still waiting for the delivery of the vaccines, taking into account the high demand for Russian vaccines. She added that Gabon was one of the first countries to ask for the support of Russia with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia has three registered coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, EpiVacCorona by the Vector research center, and CoviVac which was developed by the Chumakov Center.