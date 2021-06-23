Gamaleya Center Submits Documents for Permission to Study Use of Sputnik V in Children

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia's Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology submitted documents to obtain permission to study the use of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in children, and a decision will be made in the near future, the center's director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

"We have submitted documents to obtain permission for research, they are now under consideration by the Russian Health Ministry and the Ethics Council. In the near future, the decision will most likely be made," Gintsburg said.

He clarified that the study on the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in children would likely involve adolescents from the age of 12, and not from 15, as previously planned.