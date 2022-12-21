UrduPoint.com

Gambian Government Says Has Foiled Coup Attempt

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Gambian government says has foiled coup attempt

The Gambia's government on Wednesday said it had thwarted a coup attempt the previous day and arrested four soldiers.

Banjul, Gambia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Gambia's government on Wednesday said it had thwarted a coup attempt the previous day and arrested four soldiers.

"The situation is under total control," it added in a statement.

There was no immediate confirmation of the purported plot from other sources.

Scattered witness accounts reported soldier movements around the presidential headquarters in the centre of the capital Banjul on Tuesday evening, and rumours circulated during the night of a possible coup.

"Based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow, the (armed forces) in a swift military operation conducted yesterday arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot," the statement said.

"The apprehended soldiers are currently helping the military police with their investigations.

"Meanwhile, the army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices." The tiny West African state is a fragile democracy, still scarred by a brutal 22-year dictatorship under Yahya Jammeh.

Jammeh was defeated in presidential elections in December 2016 to political newcomer Barrow and fled to Equatorial Guinea, but retains clout back home.

Barrow was re-elected in December 2021 for a second five-year term with 53 percent of the vote.

He won a narrow victory in legislative elections in April, but fell short of an absolute majority in the 58-seat parliament.

West Africa has been shaken by a series of military power seizures since 2020, in Mali, Guinea and most recently in Burkina Faso.

Related Topics

Africa Army Police Parliament Democracy Vote Mali Banjul Barrow Equatorial Guinea Burkina Faso Guinea Gambia April December 2016 2020 Dictator From Government

Recent Stories

Austria Pays Over $4,000 Per Person in Crisis Reli ..

Austria Pays Over $4,000 Per Person in Crisis Relief Assistance, Overtakes Germa ..

6 seconds ago
 Germany Sends First Batch of BioNTech COVID-19 Vac ..

Germany Sends First Batch of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines to China - Government

13 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Arrives in US, Currently at Joint Base A ..

Zelenskyy Arrives in US, Currently at Joint Base Andrews - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza ..

Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza Fatima

20 minutes ago
 Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce P ..

Senate Majority Leader Says US Should Not Reduce Pace of Assistance to Ukraine

20 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New C ..

Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New Capital of Indonesia - Ambassad ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.