Gaza Strip Probes Deaths of 3 Palestinian Fishermen in Explosion - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Gaza Strip authorities opened an investigation to determine the cause of the deaths of three Palestinian fishermen, killed in an explosion near the coast of the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Interior and National Security is investigating the death of three fishermen, following an explosion on their boat off Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, on Sunday morning," the ministry tweeted.

In the meantime, the Israeli army denied all allegations of its involvement in the incident, saying that the source of the explosion was in the Gaza Strip.