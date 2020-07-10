Gazprom Neft Postpones Drilling at Gyda Peninsula due to Warm Winter - Head of Prospecting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft has rescheduled drilling at the Gyda Peninsula from May to September because of the abnormally warm winter, Director for Geological Prospecting and Resource Base Development Yuri Masalkin told Sputnik.

The peninsula is located in northern Siberia at the coast of the Arctic Ocean's Kara Sea.

"After the exploration begins, it will be the northernmost non-island field in Russia. In September, we will start drilling the first exploration well. The abnormally warm winter and the situation with the ice did not allow us to do it earlier," Masalkin said.

"We will have the results of the tests in the first half of 2021," the prospecting director added.