Gentiloni Is Sure EU Will Overcome Veto by Hungary, Poland on EU Budget, Recovery Fund

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The European Union will be able to overcome the veto imposed by Hungary and Poland on the EU budget and recovery fund, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

"I am confident that in the end we will overcome this veto. Three things are clear: first, the rule of law is not optional in the EU.

Second, Hungary and Poland strongly need these tools, both Next Generation EU [Recovery Fund] and the EU budget. Third, the fact that we have a rotating presidency is maybe a good advantage in looking for a solution. Of course, we will not surrender the veto, this should be clear to Hungary and Poland, but I am still confident that we will overcome the veto. How can we do this? Well. The roads of diplomacy are very different," Gentilioni said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.