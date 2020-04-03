Georgia May Tighten Restrictions If COVID-19 Spreads Rapidly - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Georgian government does not rule out the introduction of additional, more stringent restrictions in the country due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Georgian Minister of Infrastructure Maya Tskitishvili said on Friday.

The Georgian authorities have declared a state of emergency until April 21 due to the spread of COVID-19, and on March 30, imposed a nationwide quarantine and curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (17:00 to 2:00 GMT). The movement of public transport, including the subway, has been banned. Passenger cars may carry a maximum of three people, and persons over 70 cannot leave home unless to visit a nearby grocery store or pharmacy. Military checkpoints have been set up in major cities.

"If the dynamics of the spread of the virus change and we see that there is a need to tighten and introduce additional restrictions, then, of course, we will consider this issue.

We do not rule out that it may be necessary to take additional measures in Rustavi, Tbilisi and throughout Georgia," Tskitishvili said at a briefing.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Friday that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia was getting worse and the rate of infection was gaining momentum.

"Unfortunately, today we have 18 new cases of the infection, yesterday 15 cases were registered. It is clear that in addition to the fact that the situation is aggravating, the spread is becoming faster," the prime minister said at a meeting of the coronavirus coordinating council.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 148 people, according to a special website for monitoring the disease. A total of 27 of the infected people have recovered, 5,392 are quarantined and 319 are under medical supervision.