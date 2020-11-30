UrduPoint.com
Georgia To Certify Final Vote Recount After Completion Midnight Wednesday - Officials

Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:51 PM

The US State of George will complete a final recount of presidential ballots by midnight on Wednesday, which the state plans to certify, election officials told a news briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The US State of George will complete a final recount of presidential ballots by midnight on Wednesday, which the state plans to certify, election officials told a news briefing on Monday.

"The recount is going on schedule to be completed by our assigned Wednesday date at the midnight deadline," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

"This recount result will be the certified result," Raffensperger's deputy, Voting Systems Manager Gabriel Sterling, added.

An earlier recount reduced President-elect Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump by more than 1,000 votes, leaving Biden with a margin of more than 12,000 ballots, according to state election officials.

Trump continues to claim he won the presidential election and victory was stolen from him via massive election and voter fraud cost and acts of impropriety. Some states have said they did not find substantial and widespread evidence of election fraud and irregularities.

Trump called the recounts in Georgia meaningless because Raffensperger prevented looking at signatures on ballot envelopes for verification and thus prevented identifying what he said were tents of thousands of fraudulent and illegal votes.

