Georgia To Repatriate Citizens From Barcelona, Warsaw At Month's End Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:34 PM

Georgia to Repatriate Citizens From Barcelona, Warsaw at Month's End Amid Pandemic

The Georgian government is organizing special flights to bring citizens home from Barcelona and Warsaw in the second half of April, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Georgian government is organizing special flights to bring citizens home from Barcelona and Warsaw in the second half of April, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Monday.

Georgia is actively working on evacuating its citizens from abroad in light of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The government previously announced special flights to bring people back home from Athens, Larnaca, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Tel Aviv and Rome.

"After today's consultations we made a decision to add two new destinations, so we will conduct a Tbilisi-Barcelona-Tbilisi flight on April 24 and Tbilisi-Warsaw-Tbilisi flight on April 27," Zalkaliani said at a briefing, adding that the government had already evacuated some 5,000 Georgians.

Commenting on the offer from Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who pledged to help organize special flights from Europe to Georgia, the minister said that everyone who is willing to assist the government during the outbreak, including Saakashvili, should instead donate to a special COVID-19 response fund.

Georgia has so far confirmed 188 cases of the coronavirus, and two deaths from complications related to COVID-19. According to the health authorities, 36 people have already fully recovered from the disease.

