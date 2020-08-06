German Court Cannot Name Timeline for Nord Steam 2 Green Challenge - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A higher court in northeastern Germany declined on Thursday to set a time frame for an environmentalist group's legal challenge against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Martin Redeker told Sputnik the Greifswald Higher Administrative Court had accepted the lawsuit, which calls on a local mining authority to scrap the permit for the undersea pipeline from Russia due to a heavier environmental impact than previously thought.

"Deutsche Umwelthilfe's legal action against the Stralsund mining authority with participation from Nordstream 2 AG has been under review.

.. since July 27," Redeker said, adding he could not name a tentative timeline for the legal process.

The mining regulator in the Nord Sea state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern rejected the environmentalist group's request to review the gas project in June. The watchdog claims it has new scientific data proving that methane emissions from gas transportation and refining might exceed the previous estimates.