German Foreign Minister Says Participates in Talks on Resolving Ukraine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says she is engaged in talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reports.

Speaking at a reader's forum in Chemnitz, Germany, on Friday, Baerbock said that she participates in talks on establishing peace in Ukraine on a "daily" basis.

Baerbock said that German arms supplies to Ukraine do not contradict the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

It is not "about weapons or about negotiations," they take place simultaneously, the German foreign minister said as quoted by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.