German Foreign Minister Welcomes Libyan 5+5 Commission's Draft Ceasefire Agreement

Tue 25th February 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday welcomed a draft ceasefire agreement reached by the Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) in the 5+5 format during the talks in Geneva and called on the conflicting sides to adopt the draft.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said after the 5+5 format talks that the conflicting sides in Libya had agreed to a draft ceasefire deal that would allow for the safe return of civilians to their homes under the auspices of UNSMIL and the JMC.

"I welcome the agreement of the 5+5 Committee on a concept for a ceasefire - an important step forward. It is now up to the conflicting parties to seize this opportunity. We call on the parties to adopt the draft," Maas said as quoted by ministerial press service.

The second round of the UN-led talks of the JMC in the 5+5 format that involve representatives of both the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army finished on Sunday in Geneva. The talks were chaired by UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame.

