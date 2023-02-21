UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Office Warns Against Visits To Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 09:00 AM

German Foreign Office Warns Against Visits to Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The German Foreign Office warned its citizens against traveling to Russia and urged them to be cautious in the coming days.

"Trips to the Russian Federation are not recommended," the office said.

Separately, the German Foreign Office warned against traveling to the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov and Krasnodar.

"From February 20 to February 26, 2023, the Russian government plans to hold a number of events, including holidays on February 23 and 24. Be especially vigilant and cautious, avoid large crowds," it said.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia Holidays German Rostov Kursk Belgorod Bryansk Krasnodar Voronezh February From Government

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

8 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

8 hours ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

9 hours ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

9 hours ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.