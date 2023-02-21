German Foreign Office Warns Against Visits to Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The German Foreign Office warned its citizens against traveling to Russia and urged them to be cautious in the coming days.

"Trips to the Russian Federation are not recommended," the office said.

Separately, the German Foreign Office warned against traveling to the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov and Krasnodar.

"From February 20 to February 26, 2023, the Russian government plans to hold a number of events, including holidays on February 23 and 24. Be especially vigilant and cautious, avoid large crowds," it said.