German Inflation Hits 29-year High In November

Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

German inflation hits 29-year high in November

German consumer prices hit a 29-year high in November, preliminary data showed Monday, as soaring energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on Europe's top economy

German consumer prices hit a 29-year high in November, preliminary data showed Monday, as soaring energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks weigh on Europe's top economy.

The annual inflation rate rose by 5.2 percent, accelerating for the fifth month in a row, with the surge partially driven by a 22-percent jump in energy prices, Federal statistics agency Destatis said.

