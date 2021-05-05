UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawyers Request Human Rights Probe Against Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:19 PM

German Lawyers Request Human Rights Probe Against Lukashenko

Four Berlin lawyers have filed a request with the prosecutor general's office in the city of Karlsruhe on behalf of ten Belarusian nationals to charge President Alexander Lukashenko with crimes against humanity

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Four Berlin lawyers have filed a request with the prosecutor general's office in the city of Karlsruhe on behalf of ten Belarusian nationals to charge President Alexander Lukashenko with crimes against humanity.

According to Greens lawmaker Benedikt Lux, the clients were arrested on spurious grounds, then subjected to torture and cruel treatment during their detention. The lawyers claim to have over 100 documented cases of torture by the Belarusian authorities.

"We expect that the prosecution will prosecute the international crimes committed in Belarus in accordance with its authority and in line with the universal jurisdiction principles," lawyer Onur Ozata said, as quoted by the German daily newspaper Tagesspiegel.

The newspaper reports that if German authorities open an investigation against Belarusian officials, it could entail limits on their freedom of movement and, in theory, arrests on the territory of European Union countries.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.

Related Topics

Election Protest Lawyers German European Union Karlsruhe Berlin Belarus United States August Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces presented honourable image of UAE ..

8 minutes ago

Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to acceler ..

9 minutes ago

China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during M ..

23 seconds ago

'Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

25 seconds ago

Jihadist attack in Burkina left 25 dead: minister

26 seconds ago

Development projects with Rs.10 billion underway i ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.