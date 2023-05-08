UrduPoint.com

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:34 PM

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

Videos with the Soviet Banner of Victory flying over the Reichstag published by a number of Telegram channels and Russian-language media do not reflect reality, the Bundestag press service told RIA Novosti on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Videos with the Soviet Banner of Victory flying over the Reichstag published by a number of Telegram channels and Russian-language media do not reflect reality, the Bundestag press service told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"No, this is not true. We have three German flags and one EU flag on the Reichstag," a spokesperson for the German parliament said.

Last week, the Berlin police said that for the second year in a row, carrying flags and symbols of Russia, Ukraine, and the USSR near the Soviet memorials from May 8-9 would be banned in order to avoid conflicts. However, the ban on all flags was later lifted by the administrative court in Berlin after two separate lawsuits were filed.

After the lifting of the ban on Russian flags, the police filed an appeal with the supreme administrative court of Berlin.

On Monday, the Berlin police said that the supreme administrative court overturned the decision of the court of first instance and re-imposed a ban on the display of Russian and USSR flags, as well as the St. George ribbon.

The Soviet Banner of Victory was raised by the Soviet soldiers on the Reichstag building in Berlin on May 1, 1945. It is the official symbol of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Parliament German Germany Berlin St. George May World War Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bail ..

Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bailout package

18 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituen ..

Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

59 seconds ago
 Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans ..

Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - A ..

1 minute ago
 UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions i ..

UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on ..

Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on power tariff: NA told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.