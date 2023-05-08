German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

Videos with the Soviet Banner of Victory flying over the Reichstag published by a number of Telegram channels and Russian-language media do not reflect reality, the Bundestag press service told RIA Novosti on Monday

"No, this is not true. We have three German flags and one EU flag on the Reichstag," a spokesperson for the German parliament said.

Last week, the Berlin police said that for the second year in a row, carrying flags and symbols of Russia, Ukraine, and the USSR near the Soviet memorials from May 8-9 would be banned in order to avoid conflicts. However, the ban on all flags was later lifted by the administrative court in Berlin after two separate lawsuits were filed.

After the lifting of the ban on Russian flags, the police filed an appeal with the supreme administrative court of Berlin.

On Monday, the Berlin police said that the supreme administrative court overturned the decision of the court of first instance and re-imposed a ban on the display of Russian and USSR flags, as well as the St. George ribbon.

The Soviet Banner of Victory was raised by the Soviet soldiers on the Reichstag building in Berlin on May 1, 1945. It is the official symbol of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II.