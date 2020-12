German Police Arrest Trier Driver on Suspicion of Murder - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) German police have arrested the man who drove into pedestrians in the city of Trier on suspicion of murder, N24 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The car crashed into a pedestrian area in Trier on Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring several more. The 51-year-old driver is a German citizen, whose motives are unclear.