Germany And Britain Move In On Suspected Chinese Spies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Germany and Britain on Monday both swooped on suspected spies accused of passing on secret information to China, as concern deepens in the West over aggressive Chinese espionage

In Germany, investigators arrested three German nationals in the west of the country suspected of sharing information on maritime technology, prosecutors said in a statement.

The trio, named as Herwig F., Ina F. and Thomas R., are accused of taking part in an information-gathering project funded by Chinese state agencies, as well as illegally exporting a laser to China.

In Britain, two men were charged with handing over "articles, notes, documents or information" to China between 2021 and last year.

Police named the men as Christopher Berry, 32, and Christoper Cash, 29, who previously worked at the UK parliament as a researcher.

The German arrests and British charges come amid repeated Western warnings of Chinese intelligence services targeting advanced technologies.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned of the "considerable danger posed by Chinese espionage in business, industry and science".

"The area affected in the current case -- innovative technologies from Germany that can be used for military purposes -- is particularly sensitive," Faeser said.

