Germany Find The Right Mix With Euro 2024 On The Horizon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) With two wins out of two against top-class opposition, Euro 2024 hosts Germany look to have found the right balance under coach Julian Nagelsmann with the tournament on the horizon.
Having failed to make it past the last 16 of a major tournament since 2016, successive wins in the space of four days over France and the Netherlands have propelled Germany back into contention.
Nagelsmann reshuffled his squad ahead of the March friendlies, leaving out big Names Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Emre Can and Mats Hummels.
Instead, he selected a mix of young talents and unheralded debutants, alongside a few experienced heads.
Days after a dominant 2-0 win over France in Lyon, Germany came from a goal down inside four minutes to beat the Dutch 2-1.
Other than securing two wins in a row for the first time since 2021, Germany demonstrated the cohesion, impetus and desire which had been sorely lacking.
